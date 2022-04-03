Where to find the Ancient Obelisk in Ossu-Gol Necropolis in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Ancient Obelisks you can find in the Wonderlands are a form of collectible represented as a challenge. These obelisks have you fight waves of enemies to charge up a crystal. When the crystal is charged, it explodes to reveal a miniboss. Take out the miniboss and you complete the challenge. The obelisk in Ossu-Gol Necropolis has you fight Mandiblon, Chomper of Skulls. Get ready cause he won’t go down easily. Here is where you can find the Ancient Obelisk in Ossu-Gol Necropolis in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Ossu-Gol Necropolis is one of the last areas you will go to during the campaign. This area sits on the far side of the Wonderlands and cannot be accessed until you have completed the Son of a Witch quest. Once you reach this area, progress through it, following the campaign mission until you reach the catacombs.

Follow along the path of the catacombs until you reach a larger room with multiple wooden platforms to walk on. Instead of going across the room, jump down to the sandy floor below and follow the path to the right. You will enter a massive room with the obelisk on the far side. Activate the obelisk and you will fight waves of seawargs before Mandiblon will make an appearance. Make sure to have a fire weapon to make things a little easier. Be sure to increase your Loot Luck by finding Lucky Dice before farming to help you score better gear.