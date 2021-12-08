Where to find the Aramatsu Forester in SnowRunner

One of the newest trucks available in Season 6: Haul & Hustle of SnowRunner is the Aramtsu Forester. It’s a mighty 8×8 forestry specialist with its own built-in crane and log trailer. The truck is a versatile machine capable of lifting hefty weights and traversing through difficult terrain. However, you have to find it first, and doing so can be rather difficult.

Where is the Aramatsu Forester?

Image via www.maprunner.info

In order to add the powerful truck to your garage, you’ll need to have the Season 6: Haul & Hustle update. Head to the new Maine map and grab a truck with repair capabilities and good off-road tires and AWD. You’ve got a bit of a journey ahead of you and you’ll need a beefy and strong truck to find the Forester.

From the southern tip of the garage, head south. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to drive straight down to the truck, instead find the path that leads to the Watchtower to the west. From the Watchtower, head south and turn east once you reach an open area. Drive straight through until you spot the abandoned Forester stuck in the mud.

Once there, a new contract called Abandoned Titan will pop up. Repair the truck with the repair truck and then go back to the garage and grab some fuel. Follow the same path with the fuel truck and fill the Forester up until it’s ready to roll.