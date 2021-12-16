Much like other Metroidvanias, Aeterna Noctis features a variety of sub-weapons, or alternate attacks. You start out only being able to swing your sword, but eventually you will come across a variety of tools and weapons to assist you in your quest to regain your lost power. Some of these sub-weapons can be tricky to locate, and so here is where to find the Axe in Aeterna Noctis.

The Axe, also known as The Wild Blade, is only found in the deepest part of the Underground Gallery — and reaching this point is an exercise in patience by itself. There are a number of steps to get here, so we’ll go through them one-by-one.

First, you need to head to the two crypts near each other in the Middle Perimeter, Offering of Light — the first is locked, but the second is open. The second is called the Crypt of the Fake Knight and you should explore that area to find the Key to unlock the Avenger’s Crypt. Head back to the first locked crypt and open it up.

Exploring the Avenger’s Crypt will require a lot of patience and good jump timing, but eventually you will find the entrance to the Underground Gallery. At the end of this extremely long corridor is The Wild Blade. You can use the Wild Blade by charging up the X button if you have Blood in your Blood Gem. This does a high amount of damage, but still carries a low range, so careful usage is important.