You can find several armor pieces and unique weapon attachments in God of War Ragnarok. These will aid you on your journey in the game, and you want to find as many as you can to gain an advantage against your enemies. The Belt of Radiance is one of the few armor pieces you can find while exploring the world, which means you don’t need to craft it at Brok or Sindri’s shop. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Belt of Radiance in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get the Belt of Radiance in God of War Ragnarok

You can find the Belt of Radiance while exploring The Barrens. This location becomes available to you after exploring the Tower of Light with Tyr in Alfheim. He suggests you search the desert to learn the aftermath of what happens when you go to war. You can explore several side quests and paths, and it can take some time to track down the Belt of Radiance.

You can find this belt near where you complete the Vulture’s Gold treasure map. You want to make your way to the far northeast side of The Barrens. Here, you will find a large animal skull and need to climb within it and begin exploring. There will be a handful of enemies to fight against close to the center of the monster’s stomach. Eventually, you should discover the Belt of Radiance inside a legendary chest when you reach the end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Belt o Radiance is a level four gear item. If you have it equipped alongside the Gauntlets of Radiance, you will gain Realm Shift II, which increases the slow-down duration when you do a last-second evade against an enemy.