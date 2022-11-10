Realm Shift is one of the many passive abilities you can find while playing God of War Ragnarok. These passive abilities are beneficial and come from the equipment and armor you have in the game. When Realm Shift happens, you can take advantage of your opponent in combat, finding an opening you may have previously missed. There’s a particular thing you need to do to activate this ability. Here’s what you need to know about how Realm Shift works in God of War Ragnarok.

What Realm Shift does and how to activate it in God of War Ragnarok

The Realm Shift will occur when you perform a last-second dodge against your opponent. This can be the simple dodge you do to side-step an attack, preventing Kratos from taking any damage. You do not need to do the full roll, which requires a double tap from the dodge button. You only need to perform a simple dodge, the Realm Shift ability will appear on the screen, showing it’s activated.

Related: How to use photo mode in God of War Ragnarok

When Realm Shift happens, your opponent will slow down for a while. In this slow state, you can take advantage of their missed attack and hit them with any matter of abilities you want to use against them. It’s an ability that slows down any enemy near Kratos when it happens, so more than one opponent might be under these effects. It’s a good ability to have in your equipment if you find yourself surrounded by multiple foes. You can perform a second dodge to find a better position and remove any weaker opponents to thin their numbers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Realm Shift will only be available for a few seconds if that. You will want to use your time wisely, but you can do it back-to-back, so long as you can time the last-second dodges correctly.