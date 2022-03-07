Where to find the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring

There are some weapons in Elden Ring that can’t be found in the overworld; some either have to be bought or exchanged for certain items. One such item is the Blasphemous Greatsword, which you’ll be able to obtain after defeating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy in Mount Gelmir.

Once you defeat Rykard, you’ll obtain the Remembrance of the Blasphemous. Take this item to Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold, and you’ll be able to exchange it for the Blasphemous Blade. The blade requires the following attributes to wield:

22 Strength

15 Dexterity

21 Faith

The weapon has D-class scaling in all three of the above attributes. Additionally, it has a unique skill, Taker’s Flames, that allows you to recover HP for every enemy you kill while the skill is active.

Alternatively, the Remembrance of the Blasphemous can be used to obtain the Rykard’s Rancor Sorcery. However, be advised that you can only get one of these two items with one Remembrance. Luckily, you can duplicate Remembrances at Walking Mausoleums so you can get both items. The Remembrance can also be consumed for 50,000 Runes.

