Where to find the Bloodflame Blade incantation in Elden Ring

You can find all manner of incantations within Elden Ring, but the Bloodflame Blade seems to be one of the most random. While exploring the stunning Liurnia of the Lakes region, you’ll spot this spell within the water. Here’s how to find it.

The Bloodflame Blade lies to the southeast of the Temple Quarter site of grace and is nearby the Rose Church. You can spot it within the western section of the Liurnia of the Lakes area. It’s also nearby a certain dragon you have to face to get the Academy Glintstone Key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re in this location, you’ll find a straw-like ball glistening in a golden yellow light. When you see it, strike it down with your blade while on horseback to take it out. You’ll then gain the Bloodflame Blade incantation to use.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use the Bloodflame Blade properly, you will need 12 Faith and 12 Arcane. Once equipped, you can enchant your right-hand armament with the element bloodflame. It costs 20 FP to utilize.

It’s refreshing that you can find abilities and unique items out in the wild while playing Elden Ring. For example, while exploring the graveyard of Raya Lucaria Academy, you can discover Marionette Soldier Ashes. This item will let you summon archers to the battle and can distract your enemies during tough encounters.