With three new rivers to explore in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll gain access to additional rewards, books of knowledge, and quests you can complete. In the River Berbha, there’s a book of knowledge you can find to unlock a new ability you can use on Eivor. This guide details where to find the Book of Knowledge in River Berbha in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

There are two routes you can take at the start of River Berbha. If you’re hunting for this Book of Knowledge, you’ll want to go down the right side of the river and hug the left side until you reach Festering Valley. This is a Druid stronghold, so you’ll have to battle against several druid enemies before you can access the Book of Knowledge.

You can find the book closer to the southern part of the village. When you arrive, it should only require a second person to help you open up the door. Once the door is open, follow the pathway down into the crypts, and the book of knowledge will be at the other end. The ability inside of the book is called Percussion Arrow, and it creates a shockwave when your arrow hits an enemy’s shield, staggering and damaging them.