The Electirizer is a difficult evolutionary item that you’ll need to find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Like many of the others, there are only a handful of ways for you to obtain the item, and you’re going to need it if you want to evolve specific Pokémon into their final evolutions, namely Electabuzz into Electivire. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Electirizer in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to find Electirize by capturing a wild Elekid. Elekid is the beginning evolution of Electabuzz, which is quite fitting because Electabuzz is the Pokémon that needs Electirizer to become Electivire. You won’t be able to find Elekid running around any of the Routes, though. It’s also important to note that Elekid is a Pokémon Brilliant Diamond exclusive, so if you want to receive this item for Pokémon Shining Pearl, you’ll need to trade with a player who owns Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

Instead, you’ll need to search for in the Grand Underground. We were able to locate it before you battle Wake, so any time after you’ve defeated the third Gym Leader, Maylene. You’ll need to explore the Grand Underground quite a bit, or only for a short time, depending on your luck. You should see Elekid walking around. When you catch it, there’s a chance it could have the Electirizer on it. You may need to capture multiple to ensure you find one that does have it.