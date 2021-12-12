Where to find the Famine skull in Halo Infinite

If you are in the mood to constantly be hungry for ammo, the Famine skull is right for you. This skull modifies the game so that enemies drop weapons with only half the ammo they would normally have. Here is where you find the Famine skull in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to obtain the Famine skull until you have completed the Pelican Down mission and started The Sequence mission. Once that has been accomplished, make your way to the southeast section of the map. If you are starting from the start of The Sequence mission you should already be there. Off the eastern side of the map is a small island. Use the map above for reference if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to score a Wasp or a Banshee. If you have the Wasp unlocked, you can grab one from one of the FOB’s in the area and fly it over. If not, grappleshot a Banshee when it gets close to hijack it and use it to fly over to the small island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The skull is easy to spot using a flying vehicle. It is on the far edge of the island sitting in front of a dead Elite.