Where to find the Fingerprint armor set in Elden Ring

Finger imagery is present throughout Elden Ring. Melina acts as your Finger Maiden, you regularly interact with Finger Readers, and one of your NPC allies is even a disembodied set of two fingers. Naturally, you can also obtain some finger-themed armor: The Fingerprint set. This armor set looks to be the same armor worn by the hero present on Elden Ring’s cover art, but you won’t be able to grab it until you’re a little over halfway through the game. Here’s where you can find it.

The Fingerprint set is located in the Mountaintop of the Giants, which you can only access after defeating Morgott and obtaining the Rold Medallion. You’ll earn the armor set as a reward for defeating Roundtable Knight Vyke at the Lord Contender’s Evergaol, which you’ll find southwest of the Frozen Lake.

Vyke is armed with a spear, and he fights as an NPC invader would. He alternates between regular, heavy, and jumping attacks, while occasionally performing spells, weapon skills, and rolls. As soon as he spawns in, he’ll likely use Vyke’s Dragonbolt to imbue his spear with lightning. When he’s powered up, his normal attacks deal a lot of damage, and his spear also has a great deal of range, so we recommend keeping your distance. However, be wary that he also has a few long-range attacks. He’ll occasionally summon lightning to strike you, or jam a spear of lightning into the ground, causing a shockwave; both attacks can be avoided by rolling out of the way.

As Vyke is effectively an NPC invader, you can backstab him if you get behind him. Additionally, when he’s powered himself up with lightning, his lightning resistance is actually lowered, meaning that lightning-based attacks will do a ton of damage to him.

After you defeat Vyke, he’ll drop the Fingerprint set, and it will be automatically added to your inventory. You’re now free to dress up as the hero on the game’s box art.