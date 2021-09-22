Where to find the Forgotten Forest Meditation Spot in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Meditation spots are important to visit in Kena: Bridge of spirits. They offer you a boost to your maximum health whenever you discover a new one. Before coming to the Forgotten Forest, you can find one in Rusu Mountain. There is also one in the Forgotten Forest. It is hidden away deep in the woods. Here is its location.

Meditation Spot location

To reach the Meditation spot, start by traveling to the right after meeting up with Rusu at the start of the Forgotten Forest. Clear out the corrupted area. When you clear it out, Rusu will be waiting for you next to the shrine. You should be able to spot a staircase from this location. Check out the picture below for reference.

Head over to the area with the stairs and you will find a broken staircase. Climb the staircase and follow the path until you reach a bridge going over a shallow river. Follow the river into the heavily wooded area until you come across a stone. Jump on the stone and take aim with your bow at the crystal on the other side of the river like in the picture below.

After you hit the crystal, columns will raise out of the water. Use these to hop over to dry land and following it until you reach the Meditation Spot. Now you can rest peacefully with upgraded health.