Where to find the Fortified Frost Knob in God of War Ragnarok

Kratos’s weapons, the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos, have multiple upgrade paths, from equipment to skill trees and direct improvements to their effectiveness. One of the most common are the Knobs that go at the end of the handle, and the Fortified Frost Knob is one of the first you’ll find out in the world. While its effects won’t crack the game wide open, it is a good in-between until you find something truly powerful. This guide will show you where to get it and what it does.

Fortified Frost Knob location and effects

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the Cursed Empress Handles for the Blades of Chaos, the Fortified Frost Knob is a little out of the way and guarded by a boss. To reach it, progress through the story until you reach The Applecore mine. Past the elevator puzzle, you’ll reach the third floor. Make your way around the level, through the crouch tunnel, and across the grapple gap until you see a door down to your left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump down and open the door to spawn another instance of The Hateful world boss. He’ll only summon two mobs this time, and there’s only one healing stone in the room, so you’ll need to be lighter on your feet to take him down. Defeat him and open the chest to receive the Knob.

Once equipped, the Fortified Frost Knob allows you to gain the Frost Resolve buff by holding Triangle to activate Frost Awaken. The buff lasts about four seconds and increases your defense and Stagger Resistance, giving you more ability to fight your enemies without much fear of reprisal. The Knob also increases your Strength and Cooldown stats, making your damage better and slightly decreasing how long it takes your Runic Attacks to be usable again.