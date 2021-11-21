Where to find the Gym Leader Flint in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The final Gym Leader challenge is waiting for you in Sunyshore City. When you arrive, a member of the Elite Four greets you, asking you to find the city’s Gym Leader, Flint. He has not had any worthy challenges and thus has become bored. He is not at his Gym, so you need to bring him back to earn the last Gym Badge. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to find the Gym Leader Flint in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

When you’re in Sunyshore City, you’ll want to go up on the bridge path overlooking the city. The entrance to this pathway is near Route 222, where you initially entered the area. Follow the path, head south, and then head east. Next, you want to make your way to the city’s Vista Lighthouse. When you get inside, you should see Flint looking out of a periscope.

Speak with him, and you’ll tell him that you’re in the city to challenge him to a Pokémon battle. Then, with renewed vigor, he will return to his Gym and prepare to battle you. Flint is an Electric-type Pokémon Gym Leader, so we highly recommend using Rock and Ground-type Pokémon against him when you face him in battle.