Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has added a plethora of new content to the game. Along with cosmetic items and vehicles, the new season has introduced a bunch of new weapons, including the Kinetic Blade. If you’re an anime fan, you’ll instantly fall in love with this blade. In this guide, we are going to explain where to find the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

How to find the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

You don’t have to worry about finding a hidden spot or visiting an NPC to acquire the Kinetic Blade. This is because the developers were kind enough to make it available as regular loot. You can pick it up from Kinetic Blade Stands that are placed at different spots on the map. But if you can’t find it as loot, you can pick it up from enemies who are using it. It will be wise to take them down from a safe distance, as getting near them while they have the Kinetic Blade in their hands won’t be wise.

The Kinetic Blade isn’t a regular Katana, as it comes with two special attacks. The first one is a Dash Attack, which you can use to close the gap between your enemy. It has a total of three charges before entering a short cooldown. The second attack is called Knockback Slash, and as its name suggests, it can be used to knock back enemy players. There is also a Week 0 challenge that requires you to perform a Knockback Slash attack three times.

It is important to remember that while the Kinetic Blade is a powerful weapon that can help you take down enemies instantly, you shouldn’t rely on it for the entire match. This is because the blade only excels in close-ranged combat, so you should pair it with mid to long-ranged weapons.