Where to find the Ice Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In order to obtain valuable Ice Pokémon like Alolan Ninetails and Glaceon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, trainers will need to search for multiple Ice Stones in Hisui. For those unfamiliar with it, the stone can evolve a select few Pokémon — thus, making it one of the rarest items in the game. Luckily, there are two locations in the game that can get you several Ice Stones.

Of course, the quickest method of getting an Ice Stone is through the Trading Post in Jubilife Village, but in exchange for 1,000 Merit Points. To obtain the currency, you’ll need to search around the wild for satchels and then return them in the Lost and Found to be rewarded up to 100 Merit Points per bag. There’s no limit as to how many you can buy here, so it shouldn’t be a problem if you already have thousands of Merit Points.

You can also be rewarded an Ice Stone through completing the “Gone Astray in the Icelands” quest, picked up from the board inside of Professor Laventon’s office. You’ll need to have unlocked the Alabaster Icelands beforehand, as the quest will task you with battling an Alpha Glalie there.

Of course, the Alabaster Icelands are also known for giving players a high chance of finding the stone in the wild. This can be done by using Ursaluna’s “Dig for Treasure” ability and following the arrows in front of it. The items dug up are at random, but the Ice Stone is the likeliest stones you’ll find.

