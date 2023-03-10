Where to find Grind Rails in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Grind Rails are a new feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 that allow you to slide about the place like you’re playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or Jet Set Radio. They’re a great way to traverse the environment quickly, and some quests will even require you to use Grind Rails, for example the Week 0 quest, ‘Restore health or gain shields while on a Grind Rail. You won’t find Grind Rails all over the map, though. There are a lot of them, but they’re all concentrated in one location.

All Grind Rail locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

The only place you can find Grind Rails on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map is in Mega City, which is at the center of the new region of the map in the southeast. It’s basically where Faulty Splits was in Chapter 4 Season 1, but is now nestled among Steamy Springs, Kenjutsu Crossing, and Knotty Nets. There are Grind Rails all over Mega City, both at ground level, and snaking among the rooftops of the city’s skyscrapers. Each Grind Rail has a different route and is a different neon color.

How to use Grind Rails in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

If you jump or glide onto a Grind Rail then you’ll immediately begin grinding it automatically without pressing a ‘grind’ button. However, if you’re trying to get onto a Grind Rail from underneath, then you can press Square/X to grind it too. This works a lot like using the Zip Lines that have been in Fortnite for a long time now.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get off of a Grind Rail then either jump to one side, or jump forward as you go around a bend. If you just tap jump without a direction when you’re on a straight part of the Grind Rail, then you jump and land back on the Grind Rail. If you sprint while on a Grind Rail, it’ll give you a massive burst of speed that consumes stamina just like sprinting. You cannot crouch while on a Grind Rail, but you can use weapons and consumables.