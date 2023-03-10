Where to find a Rogue Bike in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

One of the hot new features of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is the Rogue Bike, a cyberpunk-style motorbike excellently designed for the sleek streets of the new futuristic biome of Mega City. Whether you want to race with your friends or explore new areas on the map, this brand-new vehicle is undoubtedly the best choice for speedy traversal. Naturally, players will be eager to get their hands on one of these Rogue Bikes and drive them about the island. Fortunately, we have discovered the perfect place to find them.

Finding Rogue Bikes in Fortnite Chapter 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to drive one of the new Rogue Bikes as soon as possible in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, then we highly recommend you visit Mega City, the cyberpunk mini-metropolis on the southeastern side of the revamped map. At this named location, you will find several Rogue Bikes parked around the area. We found two on the northern side and two more on the eastern half. After landing twice and checking the same spots in separate games, we can confirm these bikes do not spawn in random locations in Fortnite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of course, this does not mean that Rogue Bikes are only located in Mega City of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For example, we found our first bike up the road north of Mega City, parked on the side of the road near a parking lot. Other than the “cool” feeling of riding on the streets with a futuristic motorbike, there is not much difference in terms of mechanics compared to the dirt bikes in the previous season. Remember that their engines are exceptionally loud and will doubtless attract opponents’ attention. Therefore, an ideal strategy for stealth would be to only drive away at full speed when departing but park nearby and walk the rest of the way when approaching a location where you predict player activity.