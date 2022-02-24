Where to find the Level Up Token at Covert Cavern in Fortnite

The second week of Fortnite’s Monarch quest will task the pack’s owners to head to relatively new POI Covert Cavern to scrounge up a Level Up Token. Those who’ve visited the location knows just how expansive it is within the mountain, so the challenge does have the potential to be borderline frustrating. No matter, there is one route you can take to nab the coin just seconds into a match.

Firstly, it is important to mention that the Level Up Token is inside Covert Cavern and not on top of its mountain. When inside, the token can be discovered on the top floor of the IO’s headquarters building, sitting on the walkway that overlooks the cavern’s body of water. To avoid enemies at the HQ, it is best to drop into the location through the mountain’s massive opening on its northern side (as pictured above). By doing this, you can swoop in with your glider and directly land on the token.

There are also a number of weekly challenges that can only be done in Covert Cavern and lend 25,000 XP each. For one, Week 12 hosts a quest that requires players to destroy at least 25 objects inside the location. As for the rest of the active Monarch quests, be sure to gather all of Week 1 and 2’s tokens in order to unlock the Shattered Wings Back Bling and the Glow Wrap.

