Where to find the Level Up Token at Sunburned Shacks in Fortnite

Thankfully, Week 2 of the Monarch quests won’t send players to too many lesser-known landmarks, but there is one listed you probably haven’t heard of. One of the Level Up Tokens will be located at a mysterious place known as Sunburned Shacks. As the name suggests, the location is set on a beach, but it is far from any main point of interest.

Sunburned Shacks is actually one of the islands shown on the east side of the game’s map. It is the smallest of the bunch and directly to the right of the Seven Outpost island. If you’re already in a match, we recommend going to it by taking one of the many speedboats that sit near Sanctuary’s coast. Once you’re at the island, head behind the red shack to discover the token sitting next to furniture on a boat dock (as shown above).

Screenshot by Gamepur

This week’s reward for finishing each quest is Monarch’s black Glow wrap, but you will need to have collected all Week 1 and Week 2 tokens to unlock it. Once obtained, only 14 more tokens will be required to own Monarch’s Golden skin style, unlockable once the Week 4 challenges release on March 10.

