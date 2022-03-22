Where to find the Lucent Moth at the Florescent Canal in Destiny 2

There are several Lucent Moths for you to find in Destiny 2. You need to collect all of them if you want to unlock the Lepidopterist, a Triumph available to all players who purchased and have access to The Witch Queen expansion. These release weekly following The Witch Queen’s release, and you’ll need to find all scattered around The Throne World. In this guide, we’ll detail where you can find the Lucent Moth at the Florescent Canal in Destiny 2.

You can find the Florescent Canal on the east side of the Throne World map. Unlike the other Lucent Moths that you may have already been searching for, this one is easier to find. You’ll want to make your way over to the center of the Florescent Canal to find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the center of this area, you’ll want to locate the large fountain. The Lucent Moth will be on a small plate circling the fountain, which means you might have to search and run around the fountain for a while before you find its exact location. Once you have it, bring it back to Fynch to add it to your collection, bringing you one step closer to the triumph.