Where to find the Move Tutor in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Your Pokémon have the chance to learn several moves throughout your Pokémon journey. In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, your Pokémon can only learn four moves at a time, forcing you to have them forget certain moves or not learn them when they level up. You may want to relearn these attacks later on, though. You can do it with the Move Tutor. Here’s where you need to go to find the move Tutor in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to locate the Move Tutor roughly halfway through the game before you battle the fourth Gym Leader, Wake. The Move Tutor’s home is in Pastoria City. You’ll need to progress through the game to reach this point and defeat the third Gym Leader, Maylene.

When you reach Pastoria City, head to the south part of the town and look for the home next to the city’s water. It will be the house closest to it. Head inside and speak with him. He’ll explain that he can teach Pokémon the moves they’ve forgotten. However, he requires Heart Scales as payment. You’ll need these if you ever want to use his services in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.