Where to find the Nebula Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

The Roblox Experience Find the Markers is enjoying meteoric success as of late, as players scramble to find every marker hidden across the maps. The Nebula Marker is a hard find, admittedly, earning its spot as one of the harder markers: unless you know where to look, of course.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On spawn, head up the stairs towards the house and take a left. Move past the graveyard with a few headstones, and into a gray box that is marked as a factory. Once there, you’ll want to step onto the factory belt, and jump down into the receiving tray to get underground to a secret area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the rocket ship toy in the far corner, and it will bring players to a new area, Mars. Once on Mars, you’re looking for a specific obelisk that players will need to platform up to the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once players successfully platform to the top, they’ll teleport to a secret room holding the Nebula Marker along with a neat elite-tier achievement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The parkour necessary to get to the top of the Mars obelisk can be difficult: don’t give up, and be careful at the top so you don’t accidentally fall down!