Where to find the Odd Keystone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are many hidden items throughout the Sinnoh region of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and the Odd Keystone is one of them. Just out of sight, this item is frustratingly easy to find if you know where to go. This item will eventually lead you to get Spiritomb.

The Odd Keystone can be found by following Route 208, just before you head into Hearthome City. It is also east of Mount Coronet. Once you’ve reached a patch of grass to the left of the Route 208 sign, you’ll see a martial artist on the bottom right of the screen. He is hidden under some pesky trees. Go talk to him, and he will give you the Odd Keystone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He then tells you to head to Route 209 and go to the Grand Underground in that area. The Odd Keystone is used to keep a stone tower from the area from collapsing. But first, you must go find the Hallow Tower just south of Solaceon Town on Route 209. Once you touch it, it will ask you to use the Odd Keystone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The martial artist instructs you to listen to the stone pillar once you’re down there. Route 209 is to the east of Hearthome City. If you’ve forgotten how to go underground, use the Explorer Kit under “Key Items Pocket” in your bag. When you reach the underground, talk to either 32 different NPCs or 32 players online.

Once that task is completed, go back to the Hallow Tower. It will then trigger a battle with Spiritomb. Make sure you save before this encounter so you can give yourself more chances to catch the mysterious Pokémon. Get stocked up with Pokéballs too.