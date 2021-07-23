Where to find the Pizza recipe in Genshin Impact – Mushroom Pizza Recipe Location

The Genshin Impact 2.0 update made pizza a very important meal in Genshin Impact. While it is just one of the dozens of different dishes that you can make in the game, after 2.0 you may need to make it for some aristocracy.

Obviously, you cannot make a pizza until you have a pizza recipe, so in this guide, we will show you where to find one. You will need to travel to the realm of Mondstadt to get this recipe.

Just to the north of Stormterrors layer, you will find a precious chest that is guarded by some hilichurls. You cannot open the chest, which is on a raised wooden platform until you have dealt with all the surrounding hilichurls, so take care of them first.

Once they are all gone, you will be able to open the chest and get at the contents inside, which just so happens to contain a recipe for Mushroom Pizza. When eaten, Mushroom Pizza restores 26~30% of Max HP to the selected character. Regenerates 450~790 HP every 5s for 30s.

To make a Mushroom Pizza, you need the following ingredients:

Mushroom x 4

Flour x 3

Cabbage x 2

Cheese x 1

When you make a Mushroom Pizza with Jean, you have a chance of creating an Invigorating Pizza instead, her signature dish. An Invigorating Pizza will have the following effects, restoring 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.