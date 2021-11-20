Where to find the Pokémon Nursery in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Pokémon Nursery is ideal for players to visit if they want to breed their Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. When you leave a pair of Pokémon here and return later, you’ll find that the Pokémon had an egg together that you can hatch during your travels. Here’s where you need to find the Pokémon Nursery in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You can find the Pokémon Nursery before you complete the third Gym battle. You can revisit this location at any time during your battles. The Pokémon Nursery is in Solaceon Town, between routes 209 and 210, to the east of Hearthome City.

Head inside the Nursery when you arrive in Solaceon, and you can leave your Pokémon with the couple. These Pokémon will slowly level up while you travel around the game, and again, if you leave the same Pokémon that are different genders together, or a Pokémon and a Ditto, you’ll receive an egg when you return to the Nursery to pick up your Pokémon.

You’ll want to bring any Pokémon you plan to breed to the Nursery. While it might take you a bit of time to receive the eggs, it’s worth it if you’re trying to hunt for a specific Pokémon or trying to teach your Pokémon secret egg moves.