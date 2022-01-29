Where to find the Protector in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll find several evolution items you need to acquire in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These items are helpful in giving to your Pokémon to have them reach new evolutions. Several Pokémon require specific items to evolve, such as Rhydon into Rhyperior. You’ll need to use the Protector item to evolve Rhydon. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you can find the Protector in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can find the Protector is several locations. The best way to find it is to look for the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. Head over there and speak with Simona. She has several items available to you, and the Protector is one of them. You can purchase these items using Merit Points, which you’ll receive whenever you turn in a lost Satchel that you find out in the world. It contains items that another player lost while exploring, and a Pokémon attacked them.

Alternatively, you can also find the Protector by using riding Ursaluna and using it to find treasures. There’s a chance it might lead you to a Protector, or you can find one in a space-time distortion. Both of these methods are random, however.

When you have it, give it to your Rhydon and it will evolve into a Rhyperior.