Where to find the Red, Yellow, and Purple Flowers for Malo in Stray

You’ve survived the horde of Zurks in the Sewers and made your way to Antvillage. This shanty town is home to many robots seeking refuge from the outside threat. Among these robots is Malo, a simple robot who loves to garden. Aunt Clementine revealed to him the secret of growing flowers in the city’s darkness. Malo’s collection of flowers is extensive, but he is still missing three colors: Red, Yellow, and Purple. Complete his collection by finding the colored flowers for him.

Red Flower location in Stray

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Red Flower is the furthest down in Antvillage. To reach it, you must go beneath the village to the water below. This can be done by locating the robots that are playing mahjong on the lowest level. Use the bucket behind them to get down to the tree below with the Red Flowers below. Grab the flower and use the wooden pillars to get back up.

Purple Flower location in Stray

Screenshot by Gamepur

The most obvious of all the flowers are the Purple Flowers. The tree containing these flowers can be found just past the robot who is painting. You may notice this tree as you make your way up to Zbaltazar, but you won’t be able to get it until after you talk to him.

Yellow Flower location in Stray

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Yellow Flowers are the hardest to locate of the three. To find the Yellow Flowers, go to the area where the small restaurant is located. This can easily be found by riding the bucket down from the level that Malo is on. Go past the restaurant and jump on the pipe that hugs the wall leading over to the flower to pick it up. After you have all three flowers, return to Malo to get the Plant Badge.