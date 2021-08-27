Where to find The Rising Vendor 2021 in Final Fantasy XIV Online

Like every good event in Final Fantasy XIV Online, there’s going to be a vendor with plenty of items for you to purchase for a limited time. However, for The Rising Seasonal Event 2021, there’s a particular vendor you’re going to want to visit, especially if you want to grab an assortment of consumable items to use well after everything has packed up. The event is going to be available from August 26 to September 9.

When you’re finished with the primary The Rising 2021 event, Rising Calm, you can find the vendor right in the middle of Ul’dah – Steps of Nald, at coordinates (X:10.5, Y:8.5). Again, you will not need to use any specific event-exclusive currency to purchase these items. They’re all available for gil.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all of the items you can purchase from the vendor while The Rising is available and is happening in Final Fantasy XIV Online.

Heavenscracker

Magicked Prism (Flowers)

Magicked Prism (Meteor Survivor)

Meteor Shower

Nymeia Potpourri

Realm Reborn Red

Grab all of the items you want, and place them in your inventory to use at any time. If you’d like to make sure the effects of these items are used in the future, feel free to purchase as many as you want as there is no limit on how many you can have, merely the amount of gil you’re willing to spend.