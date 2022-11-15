Where to find the Rocket League Octane car in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

As it has already made its way to Creative, Rocket League’s Octane vehicle has now traveled into all of Fortnite’s battle royale modes. Best of all, the car acts just as it does in the sports title, as players can jump, twist, and even boost to an unimaginable speed with it. This makes the vehicle a must have for those wanting a victory, but don’t anticipate seeing it parked within every named location. Here’s where to find the Octane in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

How to get Rocket League’s Octane vehicle in Fortnite

The Rocket League Octane car is certainly not as populated on the island as other vehicles in the game, as it is known to spawn in just seven locations. They are typically located at the center of select points of interest, but you can also run into them within a few landmarks. You can discover each of the Octane’s locations pictured and listed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the center of Shiny Sound

Southwest of Chrome Crossroads

At the center of Tainted Towers

Southwest of Reality Tree, at the Runaway Runway landmark

At the center of Greasy Grove

Within Chonker’s Speedway, at the racetrack’s finish line

At the beach directly north of Fort Jonesy

Related: All leaked features for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 – Start date, first person mode and more

Once found, there is no doubt you will be in possession of the best car in the battle royale with it dawning several abilities. For instance, players can use their respective jump button to leap and twist the Octane in any direction. The ride even allows drivers to boost its speed for extended amounts of time. Be forewarned, each Octane only holds 450 Health, so we highly recommend having a repair torch on hand to heal it. It may also be worth finding the new Grapple Glider, as the traversal tool lets you escape heated POIs just as fast.