All leaked features for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 – Start date, first person mode and more

Fortnite’s battle royale mode is all but guaranteed to receive major shake ups in the near future. The game recently revealed that its incoming Chapter 3 Season 4’s Fracture event will serve as the chapter’s finale, meaning players will soon witness a brand new chapter and likely several never-before-seen features. Here’s when you can expect to see Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 debut and everything it is rumored to hold.

What is the start date of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

As revealed during the 2022 Fortnite Champion Series invitational, Fortnite’s third chapter will come to a close with a Fracture event that begins on December 3 at 4 PM ET. Developer Epic Games has been quiet as to what it details, though the event does lend a good idea as to when Chapter 4 launches. While incoming chapters have previously come hours after major season-ending events, players should anticipate Chapter 4 Season 1 to launch as soon as the morning of Sunday, December 4.

What new features are coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Although Chapter 4’s content has remained behind closed doors, proven leakers have claimed a collection of new features are bound to launch alongside the next season or shortly after. According to dataminer HypeX, this includes a new cosmetic type, rideable flying animals, a first-person mode, and motorcycles. The rumor should still be taken with a grain of salt, but they do note that the cosmetic type is allegedly going by the codename “Apparel” — possibly pointing to customizable clothing options for skins.

Of course, the long-rumored Fortnite Creative 2.0 is also amongst these listed features, but those patiently waiting will need to hold out a bit longer. Hours after HypeX made the claim, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney responded to the dataminer on Twitter to reveal the revamped editor has been delayed to late January. It is not officially said what will separate this map creator tool from its current iteration, though leaked screenshots published by HypeX reason that Creative 2.0 may debut a terrain editor and custom props.

What is the new map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Most longtime Fortnite players know every chapter that has come has delivered a brand new island to the battle royale, and Chapter 4 may be no different. With Chapter 3’s finale event titled Fracture, players have begun to speculate that the game’s current map is set to break apart and make way for a whole other land mass in Chapter 4. It certainly seems possible, as leakers have stumbled upon an in-game file only listed as “Asteria.” This may not sound like an extraordinary find, but Fortnite’s previous maps were also codenamed after Greek gods — those being Athena, Apollo, and Artemis.

Despite its locations and features remaining unknown, leakers have reasoned that the game’s current lead antagonist, The Herald, may cause this new map to appear. For one, it is no secret that her strange chrome goo is slowly taking over part of the current island, though her cosmetics also hint at its demise. As revealed by HypeX, the character’s Harvesting Tool’s descriptions writes, “The final cut awaits,” while her own skin is only paired with the following message: “The Nothing is coming.” Although it is not understood what the villain’s plans may be, fans of the Chapter 3’s island may want to enjoy it while they still can.