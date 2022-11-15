Where to find the Grapple Glider in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

One of the final new items to be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is the Grapple Glider. Although the chapter has already seen the return of the Grappler and the Grapple Glove, this device actually functions much more like a particular Mythic weapon that has not been available since the start of Chapter 2. Luckily, you won’t need to spend Gold or fight a boss to obtain this item. Here’s how to get the Grapple Glider and what it does in Fortnite.

How to get the Grapple Glider in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Grapple Glider is a transportation device that can be discovered exclusively in standard chests, Chrome Chests, and in Supply Drops. As it cannot be found as ground loot, those eager for the weapon should drop into large POIs, such as Herald’s Sanctum or Tainted Towers, to loot their dozens of chests. However, players with the Dial-A-Drop will have a high chance of securing the Grapple Glove by calling in a standard Supply Drop.

The Grapple Glider is the perfect tool to use if you are looking for an item that lends you quick getaways. Like the vaulted Batman Grapnel Gun Mythic, the gadget can be aimed at the top of an object to leap above it and instantly redeploy your Glider. As a result, you can expect to move from one location to another in just a few seconds — but you won’t be able to do this forever. The item holds just 10 charges, and it can only be replenished by finding multiples of the item.

Alongside this invention, Fortnite has also revealed that Rocket League’s Octane vehicle has also come to the battle royale island. Players desiring to try these out should act fast, with the current season now said to end on December 3. A new chapter will then follow it, and leakers have already begun to dig up Chapter 4 Season 1’s possible features.