Where to find the Sage armor set in Elden Ring

Some sages are great, some are middle tier, and some are driven from town due to their heretical ways. Which type are you? If you are the latter and were driven from your town, the Sage armor set is for you. This outfit is perfect for those who have been deemed unfit for society. Here is where you can find the Sage armor set in Elden Ring.

To obtain this armor set, you will need to make your way to Liurnia. This is the area above Limgrave past Stormveil Castle. To reach this area, you will need to go through Stormveil Castle and defeat both Margit and Godrick. You can also reach Liurnia by going around the eastern cliffs next to Stormveil Castle. You can access the cliffs by going to the broken bridge. Both paths will lead you to the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, go down the hill to the lake area below. Once there, turn around and head southeast to where the two land portions meet. Here, you will find Stillwater Cave. Before going in, make sure to bring something to help with the poison inside – such as Neutralizing Boluses consumables. Go into the cave and go across the pools of poison. Don’t go down the tunnel yet. Instead, go up the hill and jump across to the other cliffs. Follow this path to reach a small chamber with a little pool of poison. Be careful of the bats in this room. They can easily surround you if you aren’t paying attention. The armor set is in the middle of the pool of poison.