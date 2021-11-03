Where to find the Second Life shop and Dongsheng in Genshin Impact – location, inventory, and more

The Second Life Shop is a general merchandise store in Genshin Impact, located at the edge of Liyue Harbor in Liyue. The store sells numerous food items, such as Rice, Wheat, and Potato. This is your go-to shop if you ever need to buy any ingredients used in a cooking ingredient or commission.

First, head to the location below to find Dongsheng. As stated, he will be at the edge of Liyue Harbor in his own shop. He’s right next door to Wanmin Restaurant where Chef Mao works, and where you can do your cooking in Liyue.

Dongsheng only sells ingredient items here, which is a good way to expedite the cooking process instead of creating ingredients from scratch. Each ingredient here can be bought a maximum of 100 times per week. If you have the Mora to spare, it’s not a bad idea to stock up on these ingredients so you don’t have to worry about missing one while cooking.

Here’s a list of all the ingredients Dongsheng sells at the Second Life store, as well as how much each ingredient costs:

Salt 50 Mora Pepper 70 Mora Onion 70 Mora Milk 90 Mora Tomato 105 Mora Cabbage 105 Mora Potato 105 Mora Wheat 90 Mora Rice 90 Mora Shrimp Meat 105 Mora Tofu 90 Mora Almond 105 Mora

This is one of the quickest ways you can ensure you have the ingredients to make Almond Tofu. Be sure to visit in a pinch if you’re wanting to cook some foods in Genshin Impact.