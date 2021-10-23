Where to find the secret in the Pazuzu chapter of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

There are many secrets to discover in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. Scattered throughout each chapter of this tale, you can find objects that paint a larger picture of the world. There are a total of 50 of these secrets to discover while you trudge through the ancient ruins, but there is only one secret to be found in the Pazuzu chapter.

Eric and Rachel are starting to get their bearings. The ground is crumbling all around them and the world is shaking. You take control of Eric and traverse through the caverns all while making jokes about quality time.

You sneak your way around an open door that hangs out over a chasm, but it’s not over yet. You take control of Eric once again and have the opportunity to search the area for secrets before rappeling down into the darkness below.

Out near the edge of the room is a small statuette of Pazuzu. It is easy to overlook, but it is to the right of where you are standing when you take control of Eric. Check out the statuette and a short cutscene with Rachel will commence.