Where to find the secret in the Underworld Chapter of House of Ashes

Secrets are hidden all throughout The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. In total, you can find up to 50 secrets while traversing the underground and avoiding deadly monsters. Make sure to check every nook and cranny so you don’t miss any.

Everything has gone awry. The ground has caved in and all of the characters you have met are now inside underground caverns. You take control of Nick as he is the first to awaken in this new area. Separated from the rest of the squad, he goes on the search. Unfortunately, he discovers the otherworldly beings first. Fortunately, they don’t pose a threat…yet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nick, thankfully, runs into Jason in a room with a giant hand. The pair are reunited and share information. Once you gain control of Nick again, you can check out this room. Instead of moving forward, turn around and take a look under the giant hand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Under the hand is a pile of bones. Examine the bones and you will pick up a skull. Look it over to find that the teeth have been knocked out. Something forced the teeth out from the inside of the skull.