Where to find the Spear Talisman in Elden Ring

If you like to use a spear, you might want to get your hands on the Spear Talisman. Spears are all about piercing damage. They are also great for making counterattacks since you can hold up your shield while attacking. The Spear Talisman enhances the power of your counterattacks as long as you are using a thrusting weapon. Here is where you can find the Spear Talisman in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you will need to make your way to Liurnia. This is the region to the north of Limgrave just on the other side of Stormveil Castle. There are two ways that you can reach this area. First, you can go through Stormveil Castle, requiring you to defeat both Margit and Godrick. This can be difficult, especially for newer players. You can also take the cliffside route that goes around the eastern side of Stormveil. This path starts at the broken bridge next to Stormveil Castle that you can reach before the Margit boss fight. Both paths will take you to the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, make your way down to the lake and follow the western cliffside. This will lead you to a cave in the cliff face. This is the Lakeside Crystal Cave. When you go into the cave, you will need to deal with a lot of Demi-Humans. Take them out and progress forward through a small tunnel after the first group. Don’t drop down the hole. Follow the tunnel to a small room. You will need to defeat a few more Demi-Humans. Afterward, open the chest in the room to obtain the talisman.