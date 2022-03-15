Where to find the Winged Misbegotten Ashes in Elden Ring

The Winged Misbegotten Ashes are deep within Elden Ring, and while it’s not the best out there, it can surely help in battle. Here’s where to find them in the game’s big open world.

You can find the Winged Misbegotten Ashes within the Unsightly Catacombs of Elden Ring. It’s at the northern point of Liurnia, which can’t be accessed until you defeat Magma Wyrm. To put it briefly, you’ll have to venture through the Ravine-Veiled Village and past the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. The initial area can be located at the end of a river north of Liurnia.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve defeated Magma Wyrm and use the lift up to this new area of Liurnia, go northwest of the Abandoned Coffin and you’ll eventually find a witch-like statue leading the way down. A rocky landscape encircles the pathway. This is where you’ll find the Unsightly Catacombs. You’ll need a Stonesword Key to get inside.

Once you unlock the door, tap the site of grace. In the first room, you’ll encounter two weak enemies; one ahead and one that will try to take you out from behind, which hides within the darkness on the right.

After they’ve been dealt with, follow the path and turn right. You’ll see two more intimidating beasts to the left and the right. They have large axes and can swing pretty far, so be careful of their range.

Next, go down the stairs in the middle of the room. There will be a smaller beast waiting for you on the right so watch out. Continue the path and go right, ignoring the opponents at the end of the room as they’re sleeping.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run down the next flight of stairs, and you’ll see a pool of sludge with many skeletons lying within on your right. You can hear them sleeping, and fortunately for us, they won’t wake up. Jump down to the area and turn around 180 degrees. You’ll find the Winged Misbegotten Ashes waiting to be picked up from a skeleton sitting by the wall.

When used in battle, the Winged Misbegotten takes to the air and fires arrows from above. It could certainly be useful in some situations.