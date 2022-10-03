Throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will discover various materials and ingredients that you will use to build furniture and cook meals. While you will have access to a lot of these ingredients at the beginning of the game, there is also a good amount that you will need to unlock. White Sturgeon is one of the many fish types that you can find in Dreamlight Valley but it may take you a while to locate. This guide will show you where to find White Sturgeon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

White Surgeon location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Most of the fish and aquatic animals in the game have specific biomes that they appear in with ones like Tuna being able to appear in multiple locations. Because of this, it should come as no surprise to learn that White Sturgeon can only be found in one biome. If you are looking to get your hands on a White Sturgeon, you will need to make your way to the Frosted Heights biome.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Frosted Heights is the biome to the north of the Forest of Valor where the land is covered in snow. To unlock this area, you will first need to collect 10,000 Dreamlight to destroy the Night Thorns blocking your path. With those out of the way, you can start fishing. When fishing for White Sturgeon, you will want to look out for the orange fishing nodes. These nodes have the highest chance of spawning a White Sturgeon. Make sure to bring a resident assigned to the fishing role to increase your chances further.

Related: Where to find Anglerfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

White Sturgeon can also be obtained from Moana’s Boat. After unlocking Moana, continue her quest line and she will ask for your assistance repairing her boat. After this quest, she will start traversing the waters around Dreamlight Valley collecting fish that you get to keep. Make sure to hang on to any White Sturgeons you find. They are a fox’s favorite food after all.