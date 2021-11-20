Where to find TM 54 False Swipes in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If you want to attack a wild Pokémon and avoid the chance of taking it out on the first hit, you want to use the Pokémon move, false swipes. No matter how strong the Pokémon is that uses it, the restrained attack always stops at one health point, ensuring you don’t cause a Pokémon to faint if you want to catch it. Where is false swipes? This is where you need to go if you’re going to find TM 54 False Swipes in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You can find false swipes relatively early in your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl journey. You do need to defeat the second Gym Leader in Eterna City, though. After this, you’ll progress through the story and make your way over the Veilstone City Department Store.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re inside the store, you’ll need to make your way up to the third floor of the building. There, speak with the woman on the top right portion of the store. She sells a variety of TMs that you can use on your Pokémon. False swipes will be one of these options. You can purchase the TM multiple times for 2,000. Then, you place it on various Pokémon, especially if you’re trying to catch several wild Pokémon with a team.