Where to find TM 70 Flash in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are multiple TMs you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that you can give to your Pokémon to teach them moves they would not otherwise learn while leveling up. For those seeking out Flash, TM 70, you’ll need to go a bit out of your way to locate it. Here’s what you need to know about finding this Flash’s location in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You can find Flash shortly after you defeat the first Gym Leader in Oreburgh City, Roark. After you beat Roark, you’ll be able to use the HM rock smash in the world, allowing you to break boulders that are blocking your path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the cave between Oreburgh City and Route 203. Head to the entrance of the cave connecting to Route 203, but go north from where the Hiker is that gave you rock smash. You’ll now be able to destroy the rocks blocking your path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Proceed along the path and you’ll find a staircase. Go down to the next area, and on the right side will be a Poké Ball on the ground. You’ll need to break two rocks using rock smash on your way there. When you reach the Poké Ball, you’ll receive TM 70, Flash.