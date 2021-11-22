Where to find TM15 Hyper Beam in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

One of the most powerful normal-type attacks is Hyper Beam. While some Pokémon can learn it naturally, a TM is always a good way to ensure your team has such a powerful move at its disposal. Fortunately, TM15, which contains Hyper Beam, is easy to find – you just need to have enough money to purchase it.

TM15 is sold at the Veilstone Department Store. Veilstone is a relatively early-game destination. You’ll head there to challenge the third gym leader, Maylene. The Department Store will be ready to use from the get-go. It sticks out, too: just look for the big orange skyscraper with a green base. It will be to the northwest of the Pokémon Center.

Once inside, head up to the third floor, and talk to the woman at the southern counter on the left. She’ll be selling tons of TMs, and one of the pricier ones will be TM15, which contains Hyper Beam. TM15 will be selling for 7,500 PokéDollars. If you have the cash, you can even make out with a ton of TMs to overwhelm your rivals with.

Hyper Beam has a whopping BP of 150, but a mere PP of 5. Furthermore. Your Pokémon will need to rest for a turn after using such a powerful move, so be careful.