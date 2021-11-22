Where to find TM24 Thunderbolt in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Thunderbolt is one of the most powerful electric-type moves in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This move has a whopping 90 power and 100 accuracy, making a deadly force that almost always hits. Before you can get this powerful move, there are quite a few things you must finish. Here is how you can get your hands on this powerful TM.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before going after this TM, you first need to defeat the Canalave City gym leader to unlock the ability to use the hidden move Surf outside of battle. Don’t worry about missing the Surf ability since you get it during the story when you talk to Cynthia’s Grandmother in Celestic Town. She gives you the hidden ability after discovering the information in the ruins.

Once you have defeated the gym leader, you can now sail across the rivers throughout Sinnoh. Make your way back to Valley Windworks. You should remember this area as the first place you battle against Team Galactic. While going to Valley Windworks. stop when you see the bridge. Use Surf on the water and travel east along it towards Valley Windworks. Follow the river behind Valley Windworks to where there is a small landing. On the landing is where you will find the TM.

If you wish to purchase Thunderbolt, you can make your way to the Veilstone City Department Store. Go to the third floor and you can purchase the TM for 3,000 PokéDollars.