Where to find Yellow Ember in Elden Ring – and what it does

Elden Ring is full to the brim with content, so much so that even with dozens of hours in the game, there can still be plenty of surprises just around the corner. There are crafting materials scattered throughout the game that are only in certain areas or have specific criteria for finding, making it tough to complete certain recipes or quest lines.

If you’ve been in search of an elusive Yellow Ember as you wander The Lands Between, we have everything you need to know to get your hands on it.

What is Yellow Ember and where can you find it?

Yellow Ember is a crafting material in Elden Ring that is used to create Frenzyflame Stones, a consumable item that continuously heals chaos followers. Their description states that they are a “sign that the deceased suffered from the flame of frenzy” and that they are plucked from the eye socket of corpses.

Yellow Ember can be found by defeating the enemies at the Frenzied Flame Village in the north-east part of the Liurnia of the Lakes region. This is the easiest way to get a nice collection of them going quickly. Otherwise, you’ll need to search for them on the ground in the same area, which can be a time-consuming and tedious process.

You can also find Yellow Ember on the dead body near the Callu Baptismal Church on the Weeping Peninsula.