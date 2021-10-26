Where to find your screenshots in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact allows you to take photos in-game using a camera feature. When you click on the Paimon icon, you’ll see a Camera icon on the left side which allows you to take photos. You can grab some great shots with this feature, with the ability to zoom in and adjust the camera angle. However, these photos can be hidden in a pretty niche spot depending on what platform you play on.

Particularly, PC users will need to dive into their computer files to find their stunning shots. If you’ve ever taken a great photo but are unable to find it, don’t worry. Here’s where to find your screenshots on each respective platform.

Finding your photos on mobile and PS4 isn’t an issue, and you shouldn’t have any trouble finding them. They’re simply located where your saved screenshots typically though, rather than a unique folder. There are assigned folders that exist for such a purpose, and you’ve probably viewed some screenshots there before.

PC players are the ones who will have to do a bit more digging than usual to find that elusive picture. If you have default settings on, you’ll find your photos in your file directory here:

C:\Program Files\Genshin Impact\Genshin Impact Game\ScreenShot

Here, you’ll notice all the photos you have taken are stored away. Unfortunately, the files aren’t properly named or dated. It’s not well-organized, so if you have taken a bunch of photos, you might have to do some searching within the folder to find your picture.

Otherwise, your photos will be on full display here for you to enjoy. While you can take screenshots using the Print Screen button on your keyboard, the in-game tool eliminates all of the UI that clutters your screen. So if you wanna capture a great shot, it’s worth going through all the trouble.