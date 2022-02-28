Where to get a lantern in Elden Ring

One of the biggest highlights of Elden Ring’s gameplay loop is exploration. You’re constantly finding new locations, new items, and uncovering secrets. Unfortunately, a lot of areas you explore will be nearly pitch black. You can buy a torch at the start of the game but it has to be equipped in one of your hands at all times. The lantern can allow you to keep the light of a torch without having to change your equipment. Here’s how to find it.

Finding a lantern in Elden Ring is extremely easy, especially if you already have the Site of Grace for Liurnia Lake Shore unlocked. After you beat the first shardbearer boss and have access to the Liurnia of the Lakes region, head down the direct path from the Site of Grace at the Lake-Facing Cliffs and fight your way through the soldier camp. Continue down the road and you’ll come across the Site of Grace for Liurnia Lake Shore.

In front of the Site of Grace is a figure sitting by a campfire. Don’t worry, they aren’t hostile — they’re a merchant. Talk to them and browse their wares. A lantern can be purchased from them for 1800 runes. You can assign the lantern to a quick slot and it will be equipped after “using” it.

Now that you have a lantern you’re free to finally unequip that torch and carry your shield or two-hand your weapon throughout all the dark areas of Elden Ring’s vast map. Although the lantern needs to be used like a consumable, you’re free to switch to use other quick slot items like flasks while keeping it equipped.