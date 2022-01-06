Where to get Alchemical Charcoal in Final Fantasy XIV

If you’re looking to create the Classical equipment in Final Fantasy XIV, you’re going to need Lunar Adamantite Ingots. These are precious ingots that you’ll need to use in each of those Classical weapon recipes. The Lunar Adamantite Ingots require you to have Alchemical Charcoal to create them, which can be troublesome to find. This guide covers where you need to get Alchemical Charcoal in Final Fantasy XIV.

You cannot find Alchemical Charcoal at any of the gathering nodes. Instead, you’ll have to find it when you reach the end of Endwalker after you’ve reached level 90 and completed all Main Scenario Quests. After you’ve done that, you’ll unlock the end game of Endwalker and gain access to the level 90 dungeons, where you can earn Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism. You’ll need these to acquire Alchemical Charcoal.

The best way to acquire Tomestones of Aphorism is to work your way through your daily Duty Roulette, completing them on your level 90 character. Wrap up all of these each day, and you’ll earn a hefty amount of Tomestones of Aphorism for your troubles. You can directly complete The Dead Ends, Smileton, and The Stigma Dreamscape level 90 dungeons if you need more.

When you have enough Tomestones of Aphorism, you’ll need to make your way over to Cihanti and ask to see their Other category. You can find them in Radz-at-Hand at coordinates (X:10.8, Y:10.3) to exchange them. You’ll need 20 Tomestones of Aphorism for each Alchemical Charcoal.