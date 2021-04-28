Where to get Bamboo Segment in Genshin Impact

Bamboo Segment is one of the new resources added to Genshin Impact in update 1.5. It is used to craft items and furnishings for your house, and needs to be actively farmed.

The good news is that Bamboo Segment is the fastest and easiest of the new resources to gather up, thanks to its tight growth pattern.

Where to find Bamboo Segment

Bamboo Segment can be found in the Liyue region, near to Qingce Village. There is a road that runs along the coast, and you can find plenty of Bamboo Segment here. The trees grow the entire length of the road and are closely packed together, making them extremely easy to farm.

How to harvest wood

Harvest wood is very easy. All you need to do is strike the tree with your weapon, and some wood pieces will fall from it. Keep hitting it until they stop, then move on to the next tree. The trees will not fall over or break.

What are the resources used for

Players can earn blueprints for items that they can use to build furnishing for their home in the Serenitea Pot. Each furnishing has an item costs that players need to meet to be able to build the item, such as dye, fabrics, or woods. They will need to farm up all these resources before they can build the item and place it in their house or world in the Serenitea Pot.