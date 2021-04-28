Where to get Birch Wood in Genshin Impact

Thanks to the Serenitea Pot, Genshin Impact players can now build their very own homes in the game. Players will be looking to get their hands on all manner of resources to build items in it. Birch Wood is one such resource but is a little tricky to get.

Birch Wood will not just fall from any tree, and players will need to travel to a very particular spot on the map to be able to get some. Thankfully, a lot of it grows in one location, so farming up a lot of it is pretty easy.

Where to get Birch Wood

Birch Wood can be found to the southwest of Cape Oath in Mondstadt. The trees are bright green, with pale bark and dark stripes on it. They are extremely distinctive, and lots of them grow in this area.

How to harvest wood

Harvest wood is very easy. All you need to do is strike the tree with your weapon, and some wood pieces will fall from it. Keep hitting it until they stop, then move on to the next tree. The trees will not fall over or break.

What are the resources used for

Players can earn blueprints for items that they can use to build furnishing for their home in the Serenitea Pot. Each furnishing has an item costs that players need to meet to be able to build the item, such as dye, fabrics, or woods. They will need to farm up all these resources before they can build the item and place it in their house or world in the Serenitea Pot.