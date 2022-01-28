There are several items for you to locate in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that you can use in your crafting recipes. You’ll need to search the Hisui region to find them and then take them back to your crafting bench, or craft them in the wild, to make use of these items. You’ll need more resources as you unlock additional recipes, progressing through the game. A helpful resource is called Bugwort. In this guide, we cover where to get Bugwort Blooms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are a handful of ways you can earn Bugwort Blooms. A notable way of finding them is to defeat Pokémon or catch them. Sometimes, a Pokémon has a chance to drop them when you find the Pokémon in the wild, and after catching or defeating them, they could drop a Bugwort. For example, we defeat a Drifloon in the Obsidian Fieldlands, and it dropped a Bugwort for us that we collected.

Another way to find Bugworts is to discover it in the wild. It should look like a large, purple flower that you can pick up from the ground. During our playthrough, we discovered in Obsidian Fieldlands.

Make sure to grab as many Bugwort Blooms as you can while playing through Pokémon Legends.